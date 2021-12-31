Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Oshkosh worth $33,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 18.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

OSK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.55. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,706. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.