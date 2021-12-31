Todd Asset Management LLC Has $30.46 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Navalign LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.83. 5,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,055. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.87 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

