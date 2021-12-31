Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 5,293 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Best Buy worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,576,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 950,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.07. 31,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

