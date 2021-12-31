Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $61.37. 11,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.46. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

