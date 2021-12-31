Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,190 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.