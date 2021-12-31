Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.05. 6,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,194. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

