Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down to $36.78

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $35.89. Toast shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 1,549 shares changing hands.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,980,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

