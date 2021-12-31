tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Up 0.6%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.90 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188.60 ($2.54). 6,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.52).

TBLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £384.26 million and a PE ratio of 135.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.78.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

