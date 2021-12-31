Throne (THN) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $217,514.00 and $1.02 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.78 or 0.07855410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.33 or 0.99908190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.