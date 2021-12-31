Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,215 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $52,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

