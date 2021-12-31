Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 86,912 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,912 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.00% of Organon & Co. worth $83,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.