Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 241,499 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,499 shares during the period. OGE Energy accounts for 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.70% of OGE Energy worth $112,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

