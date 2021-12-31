Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 168,457 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,457 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Allstate worth $67,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

