Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 259,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 81,456 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.