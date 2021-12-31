Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $41.57 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,689 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.31% of Cboe Global Markets worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.