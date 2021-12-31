Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.23% of Equitable worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,144 shares of company stock worth $1,520,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

