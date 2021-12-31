Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 531,956 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.76% of CDK Global worth $90,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 26.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.