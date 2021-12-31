THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $69,505.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.