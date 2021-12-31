The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.94

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 253550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.27).

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134 ($1.80).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £710.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($112,918.40).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

