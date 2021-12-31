The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.