The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1,728 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

