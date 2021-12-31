The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $21.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 1,728 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
