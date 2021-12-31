The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Up 1.4%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.90 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48). 61,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 240,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.58. The firm has a market cap of £24.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

