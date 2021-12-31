The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $191.27 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

