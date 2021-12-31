The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.