The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

