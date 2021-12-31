The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Price Tops $0.0754 on Major Exchanges

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $375,320.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Crypto Prophecies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.08 or 0.07853894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,276.25 or 1.00052380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008067 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,787,637 coins and its circulating supply is 88,884,020 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Crypto Prophecies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Crypto Prophecies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.