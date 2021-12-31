The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 457,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,210,000 after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $128.96. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,884. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.