The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

