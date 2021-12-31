Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,071.75. 182,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,061.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $824.55.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

