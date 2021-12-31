Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 16.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

TSLA stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,066.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,452,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

