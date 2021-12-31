Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post $34.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 298%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $74.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $579.05 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 11.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 287,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.99 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

