Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth about $158,270,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

ERIC stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

