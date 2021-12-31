Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Sells $2,965,710.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

