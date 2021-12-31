Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $12.12. Teijin shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1,305 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 0.47.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

