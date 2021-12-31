TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $239.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.96.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

