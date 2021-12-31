TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 80 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 195.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $470.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.45 and a 200 day moving average of $441.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

