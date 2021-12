Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 978,787 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 535.92% and a negative net margin of 1,616.72%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.