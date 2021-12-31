TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.2%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 1,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 965,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $8,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $8,090,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.