Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $979,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.82. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

