Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

