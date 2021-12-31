Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. Tap has a total market capitalization of $571,060.42 and $8,989.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007160 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

