Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

