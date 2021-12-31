Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Sysco worth $194,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

