Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.30

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.30 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 87.55 ($1.18). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.21), with a volume of 296,772 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £245.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.30.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($26,626.11).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

