SVB Leerink Boosts Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $8.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 229.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.43 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

