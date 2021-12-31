sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $129.59 million and $32.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006950 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 129,697,078 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

