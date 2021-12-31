Sunny Sanyal Sells 30,473 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunny Sanyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00.

VREX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $831,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

