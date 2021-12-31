Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Up 4.9%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 7,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 676,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.