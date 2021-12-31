Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $566.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.42. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of SIGA Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

