Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology.

